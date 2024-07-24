How Big Is The BelugaXL Freighter Jet & What's It Used For?

For those who aren't in the aviation industry, it seems there's one unassailable truth: The larger an aircraft is, the more difficult it is to understand how the heck it remains in the air during flights. The most advanced fighter jets employ lightweight materials, aerodynamic bodies, and sophisticated components to keep them airborne and agile, but larger aircraft often look anything but sleek and sophisticated.

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest aircraft ever built is the AN-225 'MRIYA,' a beast of an aircraft that weighed in at a ludicrous 640 metric tons (1.41 million pounds). In terms of dimensions, meanwhile, the outlet reports that the Stratolaunch is the aircraft with the longest wingspan, measuring 385 feet from wingtip to wingtip. The latter was designed as a transport for space rockets, as was the Mriya (first used for the Soviets' Buran project in the case of the former). For a cargo jet, of course, the key is matching the dimensions and capacity of the aircraft to the size and quantity of the cargo it's intended to transport. The BelugaXL freighter is another iconic model of this type, so named for its beluga whale-esque nose and front end.

Though the Beluga may not quite reach the size of the Stratolaunch or Mriya, it certainly earns its "XL" moniker. Let's see just how big the unique model is and what it was designed to do, as well as a rundown of the history of this beautifully-domed aircraft that was born from the Airbus A300.