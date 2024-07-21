How Much Does A New Honda Accord Depreciate In One Year? It's Complicated

There are a lot of upsides to buying a new car: You get the latest and greatest features, and the most up-to-date technologies. You get a vehicle with zero miles on it, giving you the peace of mind that comes with the knowledge that no hidden wear and tear is waiting to reveal itself a few months into ownership. They also typically come with warranties covering any factory mistakes that might crop up in the first few years. All that comes at a pretty big price. Cars depreciate quite a bit the moment you drive them off the lot. Even vehicles like the Honda Accord, which has a reputation for reliability and longevity, will still lose quite a bit of value in the first year.

You might be thinking about buying one of these cars. The modern (post-2023) Accord is one of the best generations that Honda has ever offered and it's one of the most fuel-efficient models you can currently get from the company. But before committing to a purchase, you might want to learn a bit more about how this significant financial asset will depreciate in the first year of ownership.

Well, the answer to that is a bit complex. I sold my old Accord a couple of years back, and I can tell you that there are a lot of variables that factor into the value of a used car. Things like trim, mileage, condition, aftermarket modification, and maintenance history can all play a role in a car's value. You can get a rough estimate by looking at the value of cars from previous generations, however.