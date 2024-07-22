How To Enable Dark Mode On Instagram: Step-By-Step Guides For Both iPhone & Android

Not long ago, we could only view our mobile devices one way — in light mode. Since there wasn't an alternative, most of us didn't think twice about it; it was just the way things were. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact moment dark mode the modern version of dark mode got its start (dark mode on computers dates back to the 1970s), 2019 is the year it began taking over our screens, as tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Google brought the black theme to their devices. That means today, you can use dark mode on a brand-new iPhone Pro or your favorite Android device.

Saying dark mode has been successful would probably be an understatement. By some estimates, as many as 80% of people prefer dark mode over light mode. If you count yourself among that number, you probably want to use dark mode across all apps, including Instagram. Like most Instagram settings you might want to change, turning on dark mode is pretty easy and can be done in a few steps. Activating dark mode on Instagram will change its background color to black and the text to white, which can reduce screen glare and improve battery life.