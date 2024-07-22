Can't Hear Anything On Your Mac? Try These Fixes

It's possible to boost your Mac's audio beyond 100% (with the help of some third party apps), but what if your audio dips in the opposite direction? What do you do if the sound suddenly stops coming through your built-in or external outputs — whether you're using speakers or even your own iPhone?

The good news is there's no need to panic. In most cases an unexpected lack of system audio isn't the result of an error, bug, or glitch. Most of the time it's due to accidental setting changes or forgetting to disconnect a separate audio output device.

With that said, if your Mac stops playing audio and none of the troubleshooting steps below are able to get the sound working again, there is a chance that the issue is tied to the hardware and will be much more tricky to take care of on your own. In that case, we recommend getting in touch with Apple Support.