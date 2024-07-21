5 Of The Fastest Chevy Cars Ever Made

When William Durant teamed up with Swiss race driver Louis Chevrolet in 1911 to form a new auto manufacturer, they already had success working together at Buick. They gave their new enterprise Chevrolet's name, and produced their first car, the Series C Classic Six, in 1913. That model topped out at 65 miles per hour, but the small-block V8 that Chevy introduced in 1955 produced 162 horsepower and established a new standard for automotive performance that led directly to the muscle car era of the 1960s and early 70s. Chevy's most enduring product is the Suburban SUV, which is now in its twelfth generation and is the longest continuously produced model in automotive history.

The earliest Suburbans plodded along at a pace not much faster than the Classic Six, but the 2024 model with a 6.2-liter V8 can hustle from 0-60 in 6.7 seconds. That's almost five seconds faster than the 1953 Corvette, the debut model that was powered by the somewhat advanced but undeniably wimpy Blue Flame inline six. Soon after the Corvette appeared on the scene, Chevy unveiled its small-block V8 engine, which grew from its initial size of 265 cubic inches to 427.8 cubic inches by the time the LS7 debuted in 2006. That particular engine has helped some of Chevrolet's more recent sports and muscle cars reach impressive speeds, and — perhaps surprisingly — they're not all Corvettes.