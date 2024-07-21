Here's Why The Cadillac LMDh Car Sounds So Cool

Endurance car racing has been through many evolutions over the years, with some of the most notorious manufacturers fighting for supremacy on the world's most well-known circuits. Today, there are two distinct Hypercar rulebooks that manufacturers have to abide by to compete in the highest tier of the World Endurance Championship: LMH and LMDh. LMH stands for Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh stands for Le Mans Daytona hybrid.

Both classes include hybrid cars, but a more specific hybrid implementation is required to enter the LMDh class. That means cars in this class need to be equipped with a certain percentage of off-the-shelf parts, including a specific monocoque chassis, suspension, and standardized hybrid system. While LMDh cars are limited in their design, the use of pre-developed parts also brings manufacturer costs down significantly compared to the LMH class, enticing many new manufacturers to join the fight with LMDh machinery.

One of those manufacturers is Cadillac, debuting their LMDh V-Series.R car for the 2023 WEC season. Like other LMDhs, the Cadillac's standardized hybrid system, supplied by Bosch and Williams Advanced Engineering, supplies the rear wheels with an additional 67 horsepower. While there are spec limitations for the chassis and suspension setups in LMDh, manufacturers are allowed to supply whatever internal combustion engine they want, as long as the combined power of both hybrid system and ICE don't exceed 670 brake horsepower. Cadillac's LMC55.R V-8, however, has something unique compared to other LMDhs.