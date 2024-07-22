6 Samsung Galaxy Gallery App Features Hidden In Plain Sight

Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones is collectively the best-selling Android handset line in the world, which means that for many Android users, the popular electronics manufacturer determines how they experience Google's OS. Samsung likes to do things its own way and has built its own versions of most core Android apps. This may be frustrating for those who already love Google's apps and don't want to dive into Samsung's version. But some of Samsung's apps also bring extra functionality to the table. Chief among them is the Gallery app, which comes preinstalled on every Galaxy device. So, whether you're rocking a flagship phone like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a midrange or budget device like the Galaxy A35, or a foldable like the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, you'll want to keep reading.

Gallery apps used to be far more common on Android phones, and every manufacturer had a different twist on the concept. Few have remained as polished and feature-dense over the years as Samsung's Gallery app for Galaxy smartphones, which is a great way to view and organize all the photos and videos on your phone or tablet. However, many of its most convenient and useful features aren't advertised or explained to users, you're likely missing out on at least a few of the best tricks for Samsung's Gallery app. That's why we rounded up some of the best tricks and tips hidden in plain sight to help you get the most out of the Gallery app. From hidden gestures that let you bulk manage media files to a secret settings menu with experimental features, here are six Samsung Galaxy Gallery app features that are hiding in plain sight.