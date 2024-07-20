5 Things You'll Need To Get Started On Your Raspberry Pi Smart Mirror

A smart mirror is a great project for anyone who wants to create a cool bit of tech that will liven up their home. You can buy a pre-made one, but there are a few building methods around, and going down the Raspberry Pi smart mirror path arguably yields the best results for most people. What advantages does a Raspberry Pi-based smart mirror have over a pre-built version or one assembled from some scavenged electronics? The Pi version seems a lot more customizable. If you're competent at coding, you can easily alter its functionality, and the Pi's compact form factor coupled with the fact it can interact with most displays means you're pretty free in terms of size and shape too.

In terms of basic software, Magic Mirror is a great, easy-to-use, modular option that will allow even inexperienced builders to put together a custom mirror that will meet their needs. As with other Pi projects, what you use can be adapted to your skill level and the amount of time you're prepared to put in. There are other options, and you could even code it yourself if you have the skillset.

You are also going to need a few fasteners, screws, bolts, or similar items to assemble the whole thing. These will be specific to the design you eventually choose, and you should refer to the specific instructions you get from that particular tutorial. This piece covers the basics, and you aren't going to assemble a Raspberry Pi smart mirror without these five items.