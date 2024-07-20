5 Of The Smallest Big-Block Engines Ever Built

There are many ways that automakers, particularly American ones, categorize the V8 engines they produce. They can essentially be put into one of two categories: big-block engines and small-block engines. The difference between them seems like it would be easy to spot. It's right there in the name, right? Big-block engines have a bigger engine displacements, while small-block engines have smaller displacements. It's not that simple, however, because there is little to no uniformity to how companies actually classify them. Even within the ranks of one specific company, two engines that have the same displacement could be labeled as different types of blocks. What really separates the two is the actual build size of the engines rather than the volume created by the bore and stroke, though the two are obviously tied together most of the time.

Because there is no definitive cutoff point between big-block and small-block engines, that can lead to there being big-block engines that actually seem somewhat small in comparison to the wider landscape of big-blocks. This phenomenon is not specific to one particular company but can be seen throughout the industry. Here, we are going to spotlight five different big-block V8 engines that are relatively smaller in size than you might expect from an engine that bears that distinction. This list may seem to have a heavy focus on American-made engines, but considering that companies like General Motors loom so large over V8 engine history, that trend is basically unavoidable.

[Featured image by Charlie via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]