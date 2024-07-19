Windows 11 Start Menu Not Working? Here's How To Fix It

Start Menu is an essential Windows 11 feature that allows users to launch apps, access Windows Settings, apply power options, and more. Basically, Windows users control their system through the Start Menu. Considering this, it might be quite unproductive when the Start Menu stops working suddenly. It is one of the most common Windows issues that leaves users scratching their heads trying to solve it.

There could be many reasons for this problem, and thankfully, most of them are easily solvable. If you have enrolled for the Windows Insider Program, you are highly likely to face such issues because of instability. If the system file responsible for launching the Start Menu is corrupted, it'll lead to unresponsiveness. Many Windows users install third-party launchers to customize their taskbar and Start Menu, so problems with such programs can lead to the Start Menu not working.

Sometimes, a corrupt Windows User Profile can cause the Start Menu or other services to not function as expected. If the problem started recently after you visited an unsecured site, or downloaded and installed programs from an unrecognized platform, it's possible that malware is causing this issue.

Whatever the cause may be, solving this problem isn't as challenging as it seems. We'll discuss all the working ways to fix it with step-by-step instructions. You need to have administrator rights to perform the actions listed in this guide. If you run into this problem on your Windows 10 device, the listed methods will work fine on that as well.