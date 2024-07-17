Android User Guide: What The Green Dot On Your Screen Means & How To Turn It Off

If you've ever noticed a little green dot up in the top right corner of your Android phone's status bar, you may have wondered what it is. It might appear when you're in the middle of taking a selfie for Instagram, or while you're on a phone call. But there's no reason to be concerned by that friendly green spot.

As Android continues to evolve, it adds new features, plenty of which are not directly communicated to users. That little green dot is one, and once you understand what it does, you'll likely find it extremely useful. But what if you want to turn it off? Well, you can, but you'll have to give up some of your device's core functionality to do so. Let's back up a bit and first explain what that dot is.

First introduced in Android 12, the green dot that sometimes appears in Android's status bar is an indicator that denotes use of the camera or microphone. When you see it, an app on your Android device is currently using the camera or microphone. For example, open any camera on your phone — Instagram, Snapchat, or even your default camera app — and the green dot will appear. Close out of those apps, and it will disappear. That little green indicator is a valuable part of Android's suite of privacy and security tools, and it exists to give you a better understanding of what your phone or tablet is doing. It also allows you to see if any apps are activating your camera or microphone when they shouldn't be. Here's how it all works and how you can technically prevent it from appearing.