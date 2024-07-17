The Easy Way To Remove Window Tint From A Car

With all of your tools in hand and your safety gear equipped, it's time to start removing the window tint. Make sure you've got a good amount of space to work and won't bash your elbows on anything. If your garage is cramped, you might want to move your car out to the driveway before you start. Additional ventilation will help with the process anyway.

Roll the tinted window down a couple of inches to reveal the edge of the tinted film. Hold your heating tool a few inches away from the edge of the film and begin applying heat. As the film is heated, the edge will gradually start to peel and curl away from the window. Be patient, as this can take a few minutes, especially if you're using a hair dryer.

Once a decent amount of the film has peeled, carefully insert the edge of your razor or scraper into the revealed gap. Gently and slowly guide the edge through and down the inner surface of the film to loosen it further. As large swaths come loose, you can gently pull the film off with your hands. Continue until the whole sheet has been removed. Once it's off, spray some isopropyl alcohol to dissolve any remaining adhesive residue, wiping it off afterward with a clean cloth.

Just like that, your window is tint-free. Give it some time to dry before you apply a new tint.