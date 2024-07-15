How Much Does A Harley-Davidson Street Glide Weigh And How Long Is It?

Harley-Davidson's 2024 Street Glide motorcycle — not to be confused with the similarly-named Road Glide — is arguably more beginner-friendly than its older iterations, but in our opinion it's still not quite a beginner's bike, primarily because of a handful of factors better suited for more seasoned riders, like the price tag, size, and weight.

A motorcycle's weight can make a noticeable difference in handling and stability, but another consideration is just how easy (or difficult) it is to pick it up if it falls over or you need walk it back. Length — the distance between the center of the front tire to the rear fender or tailpipe, whichever reaches back farther – also has an impact on ride stability.

The longer the bike the less likely you are to feel minute shifts in steering angles as you ride, and the less likely you are to possibly lose control if the front tire makes a slight unexpected shift to one side. A longer motorcycle, however, also means a wider turning radius, so it won't corner as well as a bike with a shorter wheelbase. With all of that in mind, just how much does the 2024 Street Glide weigh, and how long is it?