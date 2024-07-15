How Much Does A Harley-Davidson Street Glide Weigh And How Long Is It?
Harley-Davidson's 2024 Street Glide motorcycle — not to be confused with the similarly-named Road Glide — is arguably more beginner-friendly than its older iterations, but in our opinion it's still not quite a beginner's bike, primarily because of a handful of factors better suited for more seasoned riders, like the price tag, size, and weight.
A motorcycle's weight can make a noticeable difference in handling and stability, but another consideration is just how easy (or difficult) it is to pick it up if it falls over or you need walk it back. Length — the distance between the center of the front tire to the rear fender or tailpipe, whichever reaches back farther – also has an impact on ride stability.
The longer the bike the less likely you are to feel minute shifts in steering angles as you ride, and the less likely you are to possibly lose control if the front tire makes a slight unexpected shift to one side. A longer motorcycle, however, also means a wider turning radius, so it won't corner as well as a bike with a shorter wheelbase. With all of that in mind, just how much does the 2024 Street Glide weigh, and how long is it?
Getting to the numbers
The overall weight of the 2024 Street Glide, or its liquid-cooled CVO counterpart, depends on whether it's dry or wet (Harley-Davidson uses the terms "as shipped" and "in running order"), meaning delivered fresh from the factory or ready to ride, respectively. Harley-Davidson isn't entirely clear on what, precisely, is considered as part of either weight classification.
In broad strokes, though, Harley-Davidson says the 2024 Street Glide weighs approximately 774 pounds when it's first delivered and hasn't been made ready to ride yet (or 800 pounds for the CVO model). The "in running order" weight, which presumably includes several combined pounds worth of fuel, oil, etc. is listed as 811 pounds (838 pounds on the CVO). Some Harley-Davidson riders theorize that the running order weight isn't accounting for a full tank of gas but rather a half tank. So a completely topped-off 2024 Street glide may weigh closer to 829 pounds (856 for the CVO) — assuming the weight of three gallons of gas (half of the Street Glide's six-gallon capacity) is omitted from Harley-Davidson's estimates.
Length is a much simpler metric because it is nowhere near as nebulous and variable. According to Harley-Davidson, the Street Glide (including the CVO version) measures 94.9-inches (about 7.9 feet) from end to end.