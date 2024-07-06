These Popular Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Are Liquid-Cooled

Harley-Davidson has a lot of bikes to pick from, even if you're specifically looking for a liquid-cooled motorcycle. The Revolution 1250T engine is one of the flagship liquid-cooled motor in the Harley-Davidson lineup, and it had big shoes to fill replacing the outgoing Evolution Twin, one of Harley-Davidonson's best engines ever made. This Revolution engine powers the current Sportster S motorcycles and Cycle World argues it's possibly the best part of the bike.

If that bike isn't what you're looking for there's plenty more available with a liquid-cooled engine. The H-D CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide bikes, for example, come with the liquid-cooled Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine, and it's one of Harley-Davidson's biggest engines ever. The Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine is another liquid-cooled option and it can be found in both the base Street Glide and Road Glide bikes. Closing out the lineup is the Ultra Limited. This motorcycle comes with a twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor that's a blend of both air and liquid cooling, so it's somewhere in between.