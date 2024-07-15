4 Reasons The Dodge Lancer Shelby Is Cooler Than You Remember

The 1980s were a fascinating era for automobiles, with the latest developments in engine power, body designs, and internal amenities rolling out to the public and into our hearts. It wasn't just about building cars anymore, but building better cars; ones that could go faster, offer new and interesting features, and comfortably haul the entire family on a cross-country road trip. There's a reason that cars featured so prominently in music videos in that era, because that was a time when blasting down the highway with the top down was peak cool.

One brand that was really putting its A-game in at the time was Dodge, newly reborn as a performance-oriented spin-off from Chrysler. Creations like the Omni GLH-S were making waves in the sport sedan scene, not to mention giving major competitors like Ferrari a run for their money. During this highly competitive period, Dodge released a handful of different models, tinkering slightly with different body types and engines in an effort to find that customer-pleasing sweet spot.

One such experiment was the Dodge Lancer Shelby: A seemingly simple sport sedan on the surface, but if you look closer, you'd see a vehicle with an incredible pedigree, surprising performance, and the gold standard of '80s-era comfort.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]