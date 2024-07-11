Polestar Concept BST Has A Wild Wing And Serious Potential

Polestar is in a rapid expansion phase right now, which interestingly comes at a time when an international EV trade war with Chinese rivals is at an all-time high, and raised tariffs are emerging and causing a major shakeup. Unperturbed by the market fluctuations, Polestar is doing what every aspiring carmaker with a few well-received rides in its portfolio does. Make a sports car to showcase its engineering acumen.

Say hello to the Polestar Concept BST, which just made its debut at the fittingly themed Goodwood Festival of Speed. This convertible electric roadster from Polestar builds upon the Polestar O2 Concept, which means it has that unmistakable aura of the Swedish carmaker's taste for aesthetics that blends clean futurism with sharp lines. An integral part of the lineage derives from the Polestar 6, but with an added dose of aerodynamic styling and vents thrown into the mix.

Polestar

In case you missed the BST part, well, it's Polestar's take on the word beast, which also gives away the car's track-loving performance-first credentials. To fit that theme, Polestar gave this one an all-silver makeover and some debatably stylish BST branding on the side, which could look stunning in a mauve or teal shade if Polestar's designers ever veer that far off into the design universe.