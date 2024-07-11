Polestar Concept BST Has A Wild Wing And Serious Potential
Polestar is in a rapid expansion phase right now, which interestingly comes at a time when an international EV trade war with Chinese rivals is at an all-time high, and raised tariffs are emerging and causing a major shakeup. Unperturbed by the market fluctuations, Polestar is doing what every aspiring carmaker with a few well-received rides in its portfolio does. Make a sports car to showcase its engineering acumen.
Say hello to the Polestar Concept BST, which just made its debut at the fittingly themed Goodwood Festival of Speed. This convertible electric roadster from Polestar builds upon the Polestar O2 Concept, which means it has that unmistakable aura of the Swedish carmaker's taste for aesthetics that blends clean futurism with sharp lines. An integral part of the lineage derives from the Polestar 6, but with an added dose of aerodynamic styling and vents thrown into the mix.
In case you missed the BST part, well, it's Polestar's take on the word beast, which also gives away the car's track-loving performance-first credentials. To fit that theme, Polestar gave this one an all-silver makeover and some debatably stylish BST branding on the side, which could look stunning in a mauve or teal shade if Polestar's designers ever veer that far off into the design universe.
The Polestar Concept BST is quite an electrifying sight
The front profile is undeniably a Polestar, thanks to those angled LED lights, but if one were to describe it to a sports car fanatic, imagine making a hybrid child from the Ferrari Purosangue and a Porsche Taycan. The standout element is the wide wing, which is propped up high and bears the Polestar branding — one of the most brazen we have seen so far from an automobile brand. And to think that this one is an electric roadster, well — it seems Polestar also wanted to shatter the myth of battery-powered rides not looking edgy enough. The frameless doors flaunt sharply angled glass, and it's one of the only aspects of the Polestar Concept BST's side profile that doesn't look formulaic.
The top-view, front fascia, and rear styling, however, are distinctively aggressive and refreshingly unique. Polestar apparently is going for a look that would sate the taste of a car enthusiast C-suite executive who prefers fast cars but won't dare something as exuberant as a Pagani or a Koenigsegg speed demon.
Polestar won't say if the Concept BST will ever make it as a commercially available car and won't even brag about its performance credentials, but if the ongoing trade tensions don't take a toll on its import-heavy business model in the U.S. or Europe, we might be looking at one of the most promising electric sports cars of the near future.