US China Policy Is Squeezing EV Consumers — And It's About To Get Worse

The push toward electric vehicles continues to be a rocky one. If you were hoping to get your hands on a cheap EV, it looks like those dreams may be dashed. In May 2024, president Joe Biden announced the tariff rate on electric vehicles produced in China would increase from 25% to 100%. The White House says this is to protect American manufacturers from China's trade practices. Essentially, it'll ensure EVs bought in America will be made in America.

While that sounds good on paper, it could price people out of buying an EV in the near future. Dr. Laine Mears, Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University, says this could end up having a negative effect on potential customers who want affordable vehicles.

"The tariff on Chinese EVs will go from 25% to 100% this year — sounds pretty drastic to me, and does not bode well for EV affordability for U.S. consumers," Dr. Mears said.

Upfront costs of EVs typically run higher than their gas counterparts, and this new tariff enacted on China won't do a whole lot to ease the burden on wallets. While you'll end up saving some money in the long run by skipping the gas pump, EVs are still a tough sell for a lot of people.