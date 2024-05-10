A Huge Rule Change Could Make Some EVs More Expensive

Electric vehicles already trend towards the expensive side, and a new ruling by the Biden Administration could tip the scale a little more, at least for some EVs in the U.S. According to the Wall Street Journal, the President will potentially announce increased tariffs on Chinese goods next week, increasing the cost of manufacturing. Chinese electric vehicles specifically will have the tariff increase from 25%, where it is now, to 100%.

This could have wide-ranging effects on the electric vehicle market in the United States, as a few EV makers like Polestar and Volvo make vehicles in China, and others rely on Chinese components and batteries for production. As far as specific MSRP increases and how EV makers react? That information will have to wait until after the announcement. EV makers could shift manufacturing elsewhere to avoid the tariff, or eat the tariff and possibly push the cost onto the customer. It's unclear what automakers will decide to do in the wake of the change.