The Speedy French Turbo-Diesel That America Forgot About

Often, the vehicles that truly make a lasting impact on our popular culture have some very specific qualities. They will probably be featured prominently on TV or in the movies, for instance. (After all, who could ever forget Arnold Schwarzenegger's Harley Fat Boy of "Terminator 2" fame?) They will have unique designs, and they probably also have capabilities that petrolheads just can't help but pay rapt attention to.

French auto manufacturer Renault, interestingly, created a model that shone with more than one of these characteristics, but nonetheless has gone on to be largely forgotten in the United States. Renault has made its share of great cars, but none have been quite forgotten like the Renault Fuego. Renault's underappreciated Fuego was a machine of impressive pace, a unique style, and, in its Turbo guise, some wonderfully outlandish lettering. The fact that its Spanish model name translates to "fire" in English probably makes it clear that its raw speed is one of those qualities.

How, then, did this potentially legendary model fail to capture U.S. imaginations as it perhaps deserved to? To shine some much deserved spotlight upon it, this piece will look back at its history, its specs, and the unfortunate situation at Renault that ultimately clipped its flaming wings. Its rarity today makes it something of a collector's item, but it deserved to be more than that.