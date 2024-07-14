What Is An Engine Splash Shield And Are They Easy To Install?

Some vehicles, especially those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, use robust materials like steel or aluminum to protect the engine's lower components and at-risk suspension components. More often, car makers use relatively thin plastic, rubber, or metal designed to provide protection from splashing water and small road debris like gravel, sand, and leaves.

Your car's lightweight splash shields are easily damaged by hitting something on the road that's too tall to drive over, large gravel or rocks bouncing up as you drive, or getting too close to a parking lot bumper or curb. In addition, a mechanical failure such as a frayed serpentine belt or broken suspension component could damage your car's splash shield from the inside.

Fortunately, diagnosing the health of your splash shield is as easy as taking a peak underneath your car and only requires a flashlight at most. You don't even really need to know what you're looking at; just check for anything that appears broken, hangs suspiciously low, or flaps around when you push on it. Splash shields should be tucked up close to the bottom of the car and be somewhat aerodynamic. If you'd rather not lay under your vehicle, you can ask about the condition of your splash shield whenever you have your car serviced, but the technician will likely tell you if they spot a problem anyway.