How Fast Does A Kawasaki Mule Go And Is It Good For Off-Roading?

As there are eleven different vehicles in the Mule family, that means there's quite a range of available engines and, by extension, speeds. Generally, though, the speed of your Mule will depend on how big the vehicle is and how much it can physically haul, including both passengers and cargo in the rear bed.

The smallest, simplest Mule is the SX model, a compact side x side so pint-sized that it can fit comfortably in the bed of a pickup truck. The Mule-SX features a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine rated at 401cc, with a maximum torque of 20.6 lb-ft at 2,200 rpm. It's not going to win any races, but when it comes to making tracks around a large worksite or ranch, it's definitely a time saver.

On the far end of the Mule spectrum, we have the Pro-FXT 1000 model, an absolute beast of a side x side that's large enough to comfortably haul up to six passengers at once. Naturally, a beefier vehicle needs a beefier engine, packing a 4-stroke, 2-cylinder engine rated at a mighty 999cc. That comes with a max torque of 61.5 lb-ft, giving it a top speed of around 65 miles per hour. We're talking highway speeds here, for when you really want to get from point A to point B in a hurry.