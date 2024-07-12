How To Take The Best Pictures Of The Moon With Your iPhone

The iPhone camera has come a long way, but there are still some shots that are tricky to capture, particularly in low light. All iPhones since the iPhone 11 come with night mode, which is automatically activated in low light environments. Night mode might take a few seconds to capture a shot by slowing the shutter speed, essentially letting more light hit the sensor to output a brighter picture.

Night mode is great for capturing cityscapes, low light portraits, or incredible astrophotography pictures with your iPhone, but taking a photo of the moon is complicated. For starters, the moon is over 200,000 miles away from the Earth, so getting a close-up view with a smartphone camera, even with the 5x telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, isn't going to give you the same results as using a zoom lens with a DSLR.

The other issue with taking moon photos is the contrast between the moon and the sky. The moon is a bright orb in a dark background, as a result of which the camera interprets the scene as dark by default, increasing the overall brightness and making the moon appear overexposed.

There are some settings and tricks that can help you get a good moon picture with an iPhone, and while you're not going to get the results a digital camera might produce, you can still end up with aesthetically pleasing images that are great for sharing on social media.