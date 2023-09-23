The Feature That You Likely Didn't Know Your iPhone Camera Had

If you've ever wanted to take photos while recording video without having to resort to screen captures of video stills, Apple has something for that in almost all of the new phones it's released since September 2019. QuickTake is a built-in and easy-to-use feature that lets you record video and snap pictures using the same device, with no need to switch between camera modes or download any additional camera apps.

There's a small catch, however. While the process is very simple when you know how to turn it on, it may affect the overall quality of your photos. In essence, if your photo settings are adjusted for higher-quality images, those settings won't carry over to video. And since QuickTake uses video camera sensors rather than the regular ones, there's not much you can do to change that. Newer iPhone models do support up to 4K video, which could yield better results.

Regardless, whatever your reasons for wanting to take photos while simultaneously recording video with your iPhone may be, it's a very simple process.