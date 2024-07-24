Why Pictures And Videos Sent From iPhone To Android Are Blurry (And How To Fix It)

Nowadays, the variety of smartphones at our disposal are as varied and diverse as the people who own them. But as nice as it is to have these seemingly endless phone options to pick from, there are some setbacks to all of this variety to be aware of as well.

There are many things an iPhone can do that Android can't, including Apple-specific communication features like FaceTime or iMessage. On top of that, you may also experience problems trying to send videos or photos between different devices. Of course, photos and videos can still be sent from an iPhone to an Android, but there's a chance that it won't come through as crystal clear as you want it to. No matter how much work went into capturing the image, receiving blurry photos and videos is an extremely irritating but sadly common occurrence for those communicating between iPhone and Android.

Thankfully, the reasoning behind this discrepancy comes down to a simple compression issue and there are a number of solutions to this problem that are easy to execute.