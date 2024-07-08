6 Ryobi Finds Under $50 That Have Good User Reviews
When it comes to popular power tool brands, Ryobi is a solid contender and a well-known supplier of tools for landscapers and various other trades. The company has an exclusive partnership with Home Depot, meaning if you want to buy Ryobi tools in person, you're limited to the orange-themed hardware store. However, that partnership does not apply to online sales, and there are several places online where you can buy Ryobi tools.
In terms of quality and cost, Ryobi tools tend to fall somewhere between economy and professional-tier. Its prices are neither the cheapest nor the most expensive, and the brand is a great option for entry-level pros, hobbyists, and DIYers. That said, many of the most popular Ryobi tools come with price tags over $100, a price point that leans more toward mid-range than super budget-friendly. Don't let that discourage you, though. There are still plenty of excellent Ryobi tools that come with more accessible prices.
In fact, we found a handful of products that cost less than $50 and have glowing user reviews. We chose to highlight items based on price, product features, and customer comments, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, check out these six Ryobi finds under $50 with excellent user reviews.
12-piece screwdriver set
Screwdrivers, in all of their various forms, are essential tools. Not only can we use screwdrivers to install and remove various fasteners, but we can also use them as scrapers, small pry bars, and even automotive diagnostic tools in a pinch. While most people are familiar with the two basic types of screwdrivers — flathead or slotted and Phillips head — there are various versions of these tools. Some of the other types of screwdrivers you may encounter include Torx heads, hex heads, and triple square heads. While some of these fasteners are more obscure than others, it's better to have the tool and not need it than to get several hours into a project only to realize you're missing an essential piece of equipment.
Fortunately, you can pick up a Ryobi 12-Piece Screwdriver Set to cover your bases without breaking the bank. The set includes 12 different screwdrivers, including four Phillips head, five flatheads or slotted, and two Torx drivers, allowing you to acquire a solid collection of screwdrivers to cover most projects and tasks. Each screwdriver comes with a padded-grip handle for comfort and support, while the tips are magnetic to prevent losing fasteners. The tools each feature a hang hole for easy organization and are built with an anti-roll design to keep them in place, even in unstable work conditions. The kit costs $18.97, and it features 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 200 customer reviews.
70-piece screwdriver drill bit set
We've already established that screwdrivers are essential tools. But basic screwdrivers — i.e., those that you use manually with your hands — aren't ideal for every job. Sometimes, we need a bit more power, especially if we're installing or removing a large amount of fasteners. In those cases, a drill can be a great way to knock out our projects quickly and easily. But a drill can't install or remove fasteners like screws on its own — you'll need to install some attachments to make it work.
For those moments when a regular screwdriver won't do the trick, the Ryobi Bi-Metal Impact Rated Screwdriver Drill Bit Kit could be a solid option. The 70-piece set features bits for nearly every job, including various fastener types like Phillips, flathead or slotted, Torx, square drive, and hex head. They're designed for use with an impact driver, meaning they're built tough and engineered to last, even when subjected to rough working conditions. The kit covers some of the most popular types of fasteners, and includes an assortment of 1 and 2-inch bits, a magnetic bit holder, socket adaptors, and a modular case for easy organization and storage. The Ryobi drill bit set costs $20.97 and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 5,000 user reviews.
18-volt cordless fan
It doesn't matter whether you're a professional tradesperson, a home improvement enthusiast, or a casual DIYer. There's one thing we can't deny: work conditions aren't always enjoyable or comfortable. Sometimes, it's impossible to modify those conditions to make them more bearable. For example, we can't stop it from raining, and we can't make the crawl spaces under our houses any less tight and creepy. However, there are some things we can change, or, at the very least, modify in a way that makes working more comfortable.
While we can't make the sun any less bright or toasty, we can use a fan to help cool us and our workspaces down. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Fan could be a great addition to any toolkit and a practical way to increase comfort in warm work conditions. The battery-powered fan produces up to 40 hours of runtime on a single charge, while its battery is compatible with more than 300 other Ryobi ONE+ devices.
It features a clamping mechanism, allowing you to attach the fan to various surfaces, including pipes and wood, so that you can have airflow wherever you need it. The fan has two speed settings and a directional, rotating head, while 180 cubic feet of airflow per minute ensures that you stay fresh, even in the muggiest conditions. The tool costs $24.98, but it does not include a battery or charger. It's well-reviewed by customers and features 4.9 out of five stars based on more than 3,000 user reviews.
600-lumen flashlight
Like screwdrivers, flashlights are essential tools. Even if you don't use tools on a regular basis, flashlights are handy to keep around. Not only are flashlights incredibly helpful if the power goes out, but they're also excellent tools for various activities, including things like camping, finding lost items under your bed, and playing spotlight tag on late summer nights. The best thing about these devices is that, unlike some tools, they don't have to cost an arm and a leg.
The Ryobi 600 Lumens LED Lithium Compact Flashlight Kit could be a solid buy for basically anyone, including tradespeople and hobbyists, as well as casual homeowners and renters. With up to 600 lumens of light output, the Ryobi flashlight is capable of illuminating a mid-sized room or helping you see far into the distance at night. The rechargeable flashlight provides up to 18 hours of light on a single charge, while three lighting modes — low, high, and strobe — allow you to customize your illumination and even use the tool to signal for help in emergencies. It's IP54 water and dust-resistant for durability and can be charged easily using the included USB cable. The Ryobi flashlight costs $39.97 and features 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 700 customer reviews.
Cordless glue gun
For DIYers and hobbyists, glue guns are not only extremely useful tools, but they're also borderline iconic. These simple devices are used for everything from basic arts and crafts to complex manufacturing projects and repairs. While many people may think of hot glue guns as limited tools that are used primarily in school classrooms, they actually have myriad uses, and for resourceful creators, the possibilities are virtually endless.
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Glue Gun could be a great buy for basically anyone who enjoys working with their hands. The lightweight glue gun features an ergonomic design and heats up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit in three minutes, and t's capable of maintaining a glue-melting temperature for up to five minutes before you need to return it to its base for reheating. The tool uses mini glue sticks and features a built-in drip tray to prevent messes and accidental burns. It comes with three glue sticks and features an ON/OFF LED light to indicate when the tool is ready to use.
The gun is part of the Ryobi ONE+ family, meaning it uses the same batteries as more than 300 other Ryobi devices. The tool costs $29.97, but the kit does not include a battery or charger. The Ryobi compact hot glue gun is exceptionally well-rated by customers and features 4.6 out of five stars based on nearly 1,300 user reviews.
Impact socket set
Most people are familiar with sockets. They usually come in a set, and they're frequently used with a ratchet to remove or disconnect fasteners like nuts and bolts. However, the standard chrome-plated sockets that you use with ratchets and breaker bars aren't the only types of these tools out there. Many jobs and tasks, especially in the automotive industry, require more force and torque than we can apply with a basic ratchet. In these cases, an impact wrench is usually the go-to tool. The problem is that standard hand sockets aren't designed for use with an impact wrench. While you can technically use a regular socket with an impact gun, doing so will shorten the life of your sockets and can even cause them to break. For those moments, an impact-rated socket set is the best option.
Fortunately, not all impact sockets have to break the bank. The Ryobi ½ inch Metric Deep Impact Socket Set could be a solid and practical buy for professionals, home mechanics, and even casual DIYers. The 11-piece set includes some of the most commonly used metric sockets. Each one has a six-point design to prevent rounding nuts and bolts and to provide maximum gripping strength, while the deep-well structure allows you to use these sockets in various positions and applications. Each socket features large, easy-to-read markings to identify the size, while a durable case enables easy organization. The set costs $39.97 and features 4.9 out of five stars based on 140 user reviews.
Why did we choose these products?
We considered three criteria when selecting items for this list: price, product features, and customer reviews. First, we set our budget for this piece at $50 or less. Each tool covered here falls below that price-point, and a couple of them even cost less than $20. Next, we looked for tools that not only come with attractive prices, but also provide real-world utility to pros, homeowners, and DIYers.
Finally, we searched for Ryobi tools that real customers rate highly. Each item on this list has at least 4.6 out of five stars based on hundreds to thousands of user reviews, and we prioritized tools that customers described as a great bargain and excellent quality.
All that said, it's important that you take your own needs and budget into consideration when shopping for tools. You should understand the projects you plan to complete and the items you may need, and it's vital that you do your own research when making purchases.