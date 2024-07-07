Here's What Made The '67 Dodge Coronet WO23 The Ultimate Street Machine

Before Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements were instituted in 1975, American car manufacturers focused their time and energy on building cars that delivered eye-popping performance. Many of these models were geared to customers who used their cars to commute and run errands during the week and raced at local drag strips on weekends.

Stock car racing also spawned the marketing maxim, "Win on Sunday, sell on Monday." To run in the National Hot Rod Association's Super Stock class that began in 1967, a car had to use the same engine and carburetor as the ones available to anyone who walked into a dealership during the week.

That same year, Dodge unleashed the Super Stock Coronet on the world, with an option package coded WO23 that was meant specifically for weekend drag racers. The brand's Plymouth Mopar cousins used the RO23 designation for the same package. Instead of a typical set of options that added features like power accessories or cabin comforts, the WO23 and RO23 packages included strictly performance-enhancing features.