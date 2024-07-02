What Cars Have A V16 Engine Under The Hood & Why Are They Not Used More Often?

While use of the V16 engine format was limited in production models, V16s were used in Grand Prix cars of the 1930s like the Auto Union Type A-C and Alfa Romeo Tipo 316. Auto Union was a joint effort from Audi, Horch, Wanderer, and DKW, and the group enlisted Ferdinand Porsche to design its first race car. Porsche used a V16, implementing narrow-bore cylinders to keep the engine shorter than his competitors' V8s.

The 500-pound engine made its debut in the 1934 Type A with output of 295 horsepower and almost 400 pound-feet of torque. By 1936, the Type C V16 had been bored out to more than six liters, upping power numbers to 520 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. That engine helped Bernd Rosemeyer win that year's European Driving Championship.

In 1951, during the second year of Formula 1 racing, British Racing Motors (BRM) built the V16-powered P15, which got its name from the 1.5-liter displacement that was the upper limit for F1 engines at the time. The P15 had twin superchargers that provided a combined 72 pounds per square inch of boost and upped output to nearly 600 horsepower. Juan Manuel Fangio drove one faster than 190 mph at the 1953 Albi Grand Prix. However, while the P15's power output was impressive, the engine was not reliable. Fangio qualified on pole position, but his car failed to complete the 18-lap race that covered less than 100 miles.