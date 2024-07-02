How To Fix The No Internet, Secured Error On Windows

Windows users face many different issues on their system, and one such common Windows error is the "No Internet, Secured," which occurs while connecting to a network. This network error indicates that your computer is connected to a Wi-Fi or Ethernet network, but the internet is inaccessible. This is a confusing situation because connections appear to be secure, yet there's no internet.

It can be really frustrating to face this issue when you heavily rely on a stable internet connection for your work, communication, and entertainment. There are various reasons it can occur. The network settings on your system might be incorrectly configured. You are successfully connected to the network, but the internet plan might be inactive. The outdated Windows and the network adapters are another cause of such internet issues.

If you repeatedly encounter this issue and are unable to solve it, this guide will provide you with various working solutions and step-by-step instructions for applying them. The steps in this guide are performed on a Windows 11 device, but all of them are applicable on Windows 10, too, with slightly different names for certain settings.