Dodge Charger Pursuit: What Makes This Police Car So Special?

2023 was the final model year for the Dodge Charger Pursuit, and it said goodbye alongside the standard versions of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which ended production at the end of 2023. Based on seventh-generation Charger underpinnings, the police car's retirement doesn't mean the end of an exciting collaboration between law enforcement and the brotherhood of muscle.

Debuting the 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack could mean the return of an all-new Charger Pursuit, but the automaker has yet to make anything official yet. Moreover, rumors exist that the Dodge Charger Daytona EV could sign up for police duty, though nothing is confirmed at this time. If the Charger does return to active duty, the bad guys could have trouble outrunning a 630-horsepower PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) that could go 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and finish the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds.

Thoughts about a Charger Daytona police car may seem glorious, but the outgoing Charger Pursuit has its share of quirks and unique features as well.