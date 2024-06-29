Dodge Charger Pursuit: What Makes This Police Car So Special?
2023 was the final model year for the Dodge Charger Pursuit, and it said goodbye alongside the standard versions of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which ended production at the end of 2023. Based on seventh-generation Charger underpinnings, the police car's retirement doesn't mean the end of an exciting collaboration between law enforcement and the brotherhood of muscle.
Debuting the 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack could mean the return of an all-new Charger Pursuit, but the automaker has yet to make anything official yet. Moreover, rumors exist that the Dodge Charger Daytona EV could sign up for police duty, though nothing is confirmed at this time. If the Charger does return to active duty, the bad guys could have trouble outrunning a 630-horsepower PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) that could go 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and finish the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds.
Thoughts about a Charger Daytona police car may seem glorious, but the outgoing Charger Pursuit has its share of quirks and unique features as well.
The Dodge Charger Pursuit is always ready for action
The Dodge Charger Pursuit has a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using a sophisticated, fully variable all-wheel drive with a front-axle disconnect system, alongside a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox with a column-mounted shifter. Meanwhile, the 2023 Charger Pursuit has an optional 370-horsepower 5.7-liter Hemi V8 that shares the same eight-speed automatic gearbox with the V6, but the V8 is available with rear-wheel drive only.
Regardless of engine choice, all Charger Pursuits have load-leveling performance-tuned suspension, electric rack-and-pinion steering, 18-inch steelies with chrome or painted covers, high-performance all-wheel disc brakes, LED headlights, an HVAC cabin filter, and an available 12.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen with integrated law enforcement systems.
Another interesting feature of the Charger Pursuit is the Officer Protection Package. It's a no-cost option that acts like an extra set of eyes behind the vehicle. The system uses the ParkView backup camera, the ParkSense rear parking assist, and the standard rear cross-path detection system to alert the officers of any activity behind the car while parked.
Additional extras include ballistic door panels, a rear door/window deactivation system, reinforced steel seatbacks for the police-specific front seats, and a heavy-duty 220-amp alternator to power up flashing police lights, sirens, and other equipment.