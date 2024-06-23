Chevy 4.2 Inline-6: The Vortec Engine Everyone Forgot Existed

The popularity of various engine designs typically fades over time as technological advances provide more power, better fuel economy, or both. Flathead designs gave way to overhead valves, and inline cylinder arrangements morphed into V-shaped or horizontally-opposed layouts. However, sometimes the better engine layout depends on its manufacturing cost and versatility.

The automotive past is filled with legendary vehicles powered by inline six-cylinder engines. However, despite the recent popularity of the V6, the inline-6 could be making a comeback. One reason the V6 gained enough popularity to replace the I-6 was its similar layout to the V8 powering most high-end models over the last several decades. With the sunset of the V8 on the horizon and inline-four-bangers making their way into more base model offerings, the advantages of the inline-6 may tip in its favor.

Driving Line compares the GM 4.2-liter inline-six-cylinder Vortec 4200 to Toyota's 2JZ engine, one of the most powerful inline-6 engines ever put in a production car. While the production GM 4.2-liter Vortec didn't have as much power as Toyota's turbocharged 2JZ-GTE I-6, it provided up to 275 horsepower compared to the 230 horsepower of the naturally aspirated 2JZ-GE. The Vortec 4200 was used in General Motors' midsize SUVs built on the GMT360 platform from 2002 through 2009, including Chevrolets and Oldsmobiles.