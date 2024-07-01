This Little Known French Classic Makes The VW Beetle Look Like A Toy

A lot of petrolheads, when asked to name their favorite iconic car, will surely begin singing the praises of a sleek, beautiful sports car; perhaps with a formidable engine, flawless gleaming color scheme, and monstrous specs. Iconic, however, doesn't necessarily mean any of these things. The Volkswagen Beetle doesn't exactly glow with any of these virtues (though some of them do sport some eye-catching paint jobs), but it's certainly a model that even those who aren't particularly interested in cars can instantly identify at a distance.

Few vehicles in automobile history are as familiar and ubiquitous as the Beetle. Volkswagen reported in 2022 that over 23 million of them sold to enthusiasts of the curvaceous, practical ride over its long production lifetime. For every tremendous success story like this, though, there will typically be several similar offerings that just didn't rise to the same heights. In the case of the iconic VW Beetle, one example would be France's majestic Panhard 24 BT.

If you've never heard of it, you're not alone, and it's not a slight on your auto-loving credentials. Though it might not have a design as identifiable as the Beetle, it's a similar machine in a lot of ways, and one that even has qualities above and beyond those of the legendary Bug. Here's a closer look at the Panhard BT, its origins, and just why the Beetle comparison is so apt. If underrated-yet-impressive vehicles are your thing, this one's certainly for you.