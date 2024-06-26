Why The New B-21 Raider's Twin Engines Are Still A Mystery

The B-21 Raider isn't only the next-generation stealth bomber replacing the B-2 Spirit, it's also the first sixth-generation aircraft. The B-21 is sure to change the landscape of air power. As you can imagine, it's been shrouded in secrecy since the U.S. Air Force made its development public in 2015. Bits and pieces slowly rolled out over the years, giving the public a rough idea of its design. Some theories were confirmed when Northrop Grumman and the Air Force unveiled the new bomber in December 2022, such as its look and size, which are relatively close to its predecessor's. However, Northrop Grumman and the Air Force are still keeping certain details of the Raider under wraps, especially the specs of its twin engines.

Despite being shown off at Northrop Grumman's plant in Palmdale, California, journalists present didn't get the best look at the new stealth bomber. Officials only wheeled it halfway out of its hangar, preventing everyone from getting a full look at its design, but the event also took place at night. To top it off, those present were only allowed to see the bomber from the front. Few questions were answered about the aircraft's specifications. Even basic information about its engines was not made available.

Not much more was learned about the B-21's engines even after its first engine run on September 2023. Experts suspect it's using powerplants descended from Pratt & Whitney's F135, the same engine used by the controversial F-35 program, but nothing has been confirmed.