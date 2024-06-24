2012 Jeep Patriot Common Problems & Recalls: Here's What You Need To Know

The first commercially available Jeep was the CJ2A, which evolved from the light troop and gear carrier built by Willys Overland for the U.S. Army during World War II. The Jeep brand has changed hands several times since then, and since 1987 has been the property of Chrysler, which joined with the Peugeot group to form Stellantis a few years ago. The Jeep lineup is headlined by the Wrangler, which is now in its fourth generation. In recent years, though, Jeep has expanded its offerings to include a range of more traditional SUVs in various sizes and degrees of trail-readiness. The Jeep Patriot was one model that debuted in 2007 alongside the Compass, but the two had significant differences.

The Compass was smaller and handled more like a car or crossover, while the Patriot was designed to handle off-road duties along with grocery runs. It had a full nine inches of ground clearance, which was even two-tenths of an inch more than that year's Jeep Wrangler. The Patriot's one and only generation lasted through 2014, but late in the production run, the model was susceptible to some significant issues. Let's take a look at the 2012 model in particular and highlight some well-documented problems with that year's Jeep Patriot.