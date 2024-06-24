The GT70 Ghia Concept That Might Have Changed The Way You Look At Fords

The 1960s and '70s were when the endurance and rally racing scenes really took off, particularly in Europe. The world's biggest automotive brands like Porsche, Renault, and Ferrari would submit rally cars designed to zoom down long stretches of road for hours on end at major racing events like Le Mans. One of the regular faces at these events was the Ford Motor Company, which had been trying to overhaul the classic Escort sedan into something that could really rule the racetrack. Following an underwhelming showing of a modified Escort at the 1970 Rallye Monte Carlo, Ford began tinkering with a new concept car.

This concept, the GT70 Ghia, would be a vehicle that could not only outpace the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, and Renault in terms of raw speed output, but do so even at climbing elevations, something the Escort had shown problems with previously. While the Ghia ultimately would not become the silver bullet of racing that Ford was aiming for, it was quite the ambitious vehicle in its own right, and an impressive bout of innovation from Ford's R&D department.