Two Of The 1989 Batmobile's Most Iconic Features Were Inspired By These Fighter Jets

Among the many original TV and movie cars that have had an impact on our global culture, Batman's Batmobile is one that has truly made a dent. While it has undergone many iterations throughout the years and remakes, the Batmobile has a few key characteristics: It's black, sleek, and comes equipped with all the latest technology.

Of all the iterations of the caped crusader's iconic steed, the one that truly stands out is the version from the 1989 Tim Burton classic. Built around a Chevrolet Impala chassis, the car's bodywork is long and sleek, with elements reminiscent of a fighter aircraft. In fact, a couple of the Batmobile's most iconic features are actually inspired by the Harrier Jump Jet.

After a polystyrene mock-up was made, the director, Tim Burton, realized the vehicle didn't have any doors. Art designer Terry Ackland-Snow recalled his previous experience in a Harrier jet, and implemented the sliding roof as a way to enter and exit the vehicle.

But perhaps the most obvious feature not found on the cars you'd see in the suburbs, is the huge afterburner-like exhaust pipe. This is typically found on fighter aircraft, and provides a significant thrust boost in combat.

Launched in 1969, the Harrier was used to support ground forces, as well as take off and land in unconventional locations. Because of its special design, it could carry a variety of armaments, hover, and operate from areas where runways and landing strips were not available.