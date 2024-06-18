Two Of The 1989 Batmobile's Most Iconic Features Were Inspired By These Fighter Jets
Among the many original TV and movie cars that have had an impact on our global culture, Batman's Batmobile is one that has truly made a dent. While it has undergone many iterations throughout the years and remakes, the Batmobile has a few key characteristics: It's black, sleek, and comes equipped with all the latest technology.
Of all the iterations of the caped crusader's iconic steed, the one that truly stands out is the version from the 1989 Tim Burton classic. Built around a Chevrolet Impala chassis, the car's bodywork is long and sleek, with elements reminiscent of a fighter aircraft. In fact, a couple of the Batmobile's most iconic features are actually inspired by the Harrier Jump Jet.
After a polystyrene mock-up was made, the director, Tim Burton, realized the vehicle didn't have any doors. Art designer Terry Ackland-Snow recalled his previous experience in a Harrier jet, and implemented the sliding roof as a way to enter and exit the vehicle.
But perhaps the most obvious feature not found on the cars you'd see in the suburbs, is the huge afterburner-like exhaust pipe. This is typically found on fighter aircraft, and provides a significant thrust boost in combat.
Launched in 1969, the Harrier was used to support ground forces, as well as take off and land in unconventional locations. Because of its special design, it could carry a variety of armaments, hover, and operate from areas where runways and landing strips were not available.
Art imitates life: the many vehicles immortalized by media
The Batmobile isn't the first iconic silver-screen vehicle to get inspiration from real-life vehicles. There's also the Transformer, Bumblebee — originally a Volkswagen Beetle — although there's a whole story now of how it became a Camaro. While many cars are just props for performers to use, others become iconic for their performance in car chases.
Regardless, there's a reason why the BatMobile has gone through several iterations throughout the years. Aside from the challenge of imagining a car more futuristic than the last, it's also a key component of the Batman franchise. After all, despite being an absurdly rich man with a tragic past, Bruce Wayne and his quest for better technology signifies man's attempt to keep his home safe in the midst of gods, aliens, and genetically modified baddies.
Not all of the Batmobile's features had such an exotic origin. The fuel cap started out as part of a London bus, while the headlamps are yellow-tinted upside-down units from a Honda Civic.