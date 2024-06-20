How To Find And Delete Drafts On Instagram

These days, the bar for good content is so high that creators are spending a lot of time on Instagram to get it right. While it's right for professionals to seek the best quality in every way, the average person may not benefit from spending hours on things like looking for and adding the right music to Instagram posts. Because of how fast trends on the social media platform come and go, it's possible that you find yourself working on a ton of Instagram post drafts that would no longer fly with your audience.

Apart from curating your Instagram Explore page, deleting your drafts is also a great way to lessen your social media mental load. However, with all the Instagram post formats that can be found in different places in the mobile app, it can be confusing to navigate to their draft sections. Instagram warns that drafts are stored within your specific device, which means that if your mobile phone ever gets lost or stolen, you can say goodbye to your Instagram drafts for good.

Interestingly, this also applies if you decide to delete your Instagram app, which means all your drafts will be permanently deleted even if you reinstall the app. So, if you're feeling lazy, the fastest way to get rid all your Instagram post drafts is just deleting and downloading the app again. But, if you want to be able to review your drafts before they're gone forever, here are all the ways that you can find and discard them.