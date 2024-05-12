How To Add Music To An Instagram Story, Post, Or Note

Instagram has changed how we share and savor life's precious moments by providing an option to add music to stories, posts, and notes. Music plays a significant role in giving life to the visual content you post on Instagram and making it resonate with audiences.

Whether it's a vibrant clip from your recent outing or a surreal sunset, the right track can greatly boost the viewer engagement and enjoyment of your Instagram reels or posts. It also sets the mood of the story and communicates your note's message more effectively. Adding music is available for all account types: personal, creator, and business. The availability of some songs depends on the account type and the location due to license agreements.

Adding music to stories, posts, and notes can be confusing with the range of settings on the Instagram app. Fret not; this guide will help you with that. The steps mentioned in this guide are performed on an iPhone, but you can apply the same process to your Android phone with minor changes.