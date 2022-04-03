Every New Feature Just Added To Instagram Messaging

With previous versions of Instagram, if you needed to send a message to someone, it meant interrupting the browsing experience and going into the message inbox menu. That has changed with the updated app, which lets you reply to messages while scrolling through your Instagram feed. Likewise, if you come across something interesting that you wish to share with friends, the app now allows you to reshare the content quickly by simply tapping and holding the share button.

For those always hooked to Instagram, the app now also lets you see who's online at any given point in time so you can quickly drop them a message. Another interesting feature expected to debut soon on Instagram is the ability to send a 30-second preview of a song to your friends. The company says it is working with popular music streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music to get this feature up and running.

If you want to send a quick message to a friend but do not wish to disturb them with annoying notification chimes, Instagram now lets you do so without alerting them; all you need to do is type @silent in the message text, and the app will take care of the rest. Another interesting feature is the ability to conduct polls with your close friends, something that is a straight lift from an already existing feature that has been available to Facebook Messenger users for a while now.

Apart from these functional feature additions, Instagram now also gives you the option to change the look and feel of the app. For users who are bored with the platform's regular design, you can switch to a different, less-boring lo-fi theme.