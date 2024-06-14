Do These Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs Forecast Doom For Samsung's New Foldable Phone?
Rumors continue to heat up ahead of Samsung's next big "Unpacked" product launch event, which is expected sometime in the second week of July. For several years, Samsung's late summer "Unpacked" events have mostly centered around their foldable smartphones. That tradition is likely to continue this time around as well, with Samsung preparing to show off the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones.
As commonly happens ahead of these events, leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6 have been making appearances online, fueling speculation about what to expect from these upcoming devices. While these leaks did give a taste of Samsung's plans, specific technical details of the phones remained under wraps.
That was until folks at Indian tech blog Smartprix published what they say is data from an official source detailing all the important hardware specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6. At first glance, it doesn't appear Samsung will be giving massive upgrades to the internal chips powering the Galaxy Fold lineup. If that wasn't all, some reports also indicate that Samsung is considering a $100 price increase for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which would make it that much harder a sell than last year's already-expensive $1,800 starting price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications: What to expect
We are way past the era when smartphones offer massive upgrades over their immediate predecessors. Nowadays, manufacturers tend to concentrate on incremental hardware, software, and quality-of-life improvements. Samsung, apparently, has done the same with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the smartphone-tablet is likely to retain significant elements of the now familiar book-styled design, this time around, the phone is likely to get squared-off corners that will bring it closer to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of its overall design.
Details from Smartprix indicate the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain the dual screen arrangement as its predecessors, with slight changes to the display resolutions, largely attributed to the slight design update. The inner folding display is expected to be a 7.6-inch, 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1865 pixels. The external cover screen is likely to get slightly wider than the outgoing model, with a display measuring 6.3-inches. This panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, boasts a resolution of 2376 x 968 pixels, and is based on the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology.
Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. All variants of the phone will feature 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and will have options for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. Of course, Samsung is also expected to spice the phone up with the company's newest Galaxy AI features.
No major camera upgrades
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is unlikely to get camera updates this time, with the latest leaks from Smartprix indicating that the phone will retain the same camera setup as the current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means that the phone will get a 50MP, f/1.8 primary camera, a secondary 12MP, F/2.2 ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. In addition to these rear-facing cameras, the phone will also retain the 4MP camera beneath the inner folding display, and will also get a 10MP, f/2.2P cover camera. The cameras will continue to support 8K video recording and will be able to record 4K slow-motion videos at up to 120 fps.
Samsung is also unlikely to increase the size of the battery inside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the phone is likely getting the same 4,400 mAh battery pack found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is also unclear whether the phone will support faster wired and wireless charging speeds. As far as connectivity options go, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and wired USB-C. At an expected 239g, the phone is also likely to be lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
As for the pricing, indications are that the base price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could begin at $1,899.99 (for the 256GB variant), $2,019.99 for the 512GB option, and $2,259.99 for the top-of-the-line, 1TB option.