Do These Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs Forecast Doom For Samsung's New Foldable Phone?

Rumors continue to heat up ahead of Samsung's next big "Unpacked" product launch event, which is expected sometime in the second week of July. For several years, Samsung's late summer "Unpacked" events have mostly centered around their foldable smartphones. That tradition is likely to continue this time around as well, with Samsung preparing to show off the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones.

As commonly happens ahead of these events, leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6 have been making appearances online, fueling speculation about what to expect from these upcoming devices. While these leaks did give a taste of Samsung's plans, specific technical details of the phones remained under wraps.

That was until folks at Indian tech blog Smartprix published what they say is data from an official source detailing all the important hardware specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6. At first glance, it doesn't appear Samsung will be giving massive upgrades to the internal chips powering the Galaxy Fold lineup. If that wasn't all, some reports also indicate that Samsung is considering a $100 price increase for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which would make it that much harder a sell than last year's already-expensive $1,800 starting price.