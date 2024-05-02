What We Know About The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 So Far

When it comes to foldable Android smartphones, it's difficult to argue against Samsung being the top dog. The Samsung Galaxy Z series is prominently placed in carrier stores and has generally been well received, with the most recent versions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (flip phone form factor) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (larger form factor) both getting very strong marks in our reviews here at SlashGear.

Though Geekbench results for its flip phone counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, surfaced recently, revealing a lot of the details of its internals, there has been no such definitive leak for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just yet. As of this writing, what we know about the Z Fold 6 consists largely of scattered rumors that have surfaced from reliable tipsters with past track records of accurate sourcing. We should probably have more details soon, though, because the last few Galaxy Z models came out in August, and that's just a few months away. So let's take a look at what's known, or at least rumored, so far and how it stacks up against last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5.