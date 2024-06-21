Home Depot Finds: 6 Budget-Friendly Accessories For Your Vehicle's Interior

Unless you're disciplined enough to clean the interior of your vehicle at the end of every driving day, it can get messy real quick and worse over time. This Collapsible Waterproof Trash Can is a must-have at only $16. It's lightweight and easy to pass around, so others can deposit their trash and when it's not in use, you can fold it up and store it.

You can also block the front seat gap and turn it into something more useful with Stalwart's Front Seat Organizer for only $17.50. Compatible with most cars, trucks, or SUVs, these things are essentially storage slots that can hold a cup, mobile phone, and anything else you need to keep next to you. It has a nifty charging cable hole so you can keep unsightly wires out of sight while in use.

Finally, you need to have a couple of organizers situated in different parts of your vehicle to store loose items in. For the backseat, you can get the Bucket Boss Tech Organizer for $18.50 which also doubles as a tablet device holder, or opt for the $13 E-Z Travel Collapsible Tray that comes with its own tissue dispenser. In the middle console, you can set up the Stalwart Collapsible Storage Box — which you can buy for $20 — to hold drinks, snacks, toys, gadgets, and the like when you don't have a third backseat passenger.

For the last row or the trunk area, you can get this hanging four-pocket organizer for $14 or a bigger collapsible storage box for $20.50 to keep things tidy. You can even opt for one that has a built-in cooler bin to store your drinks and other perishable food items for almost the same price.