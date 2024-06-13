Amazon's Most Popular iPhone Screen Protectors Ranked Worst To Best
As beautifully designed as they are, smartphones are some of the easiest personal items one can break. All it takes is a slip out of your pocket, and Newton's discovery takes care of the rest. The cost to get an official screen replacement by Apple for an iPhone 15 starts at $279, with the Pro Max variant running you down a cool $379. The ugly reality about iPhone repairs is why you should always prepare for the worst and apply a screen protector and a case.
Shopping for a phone case can be exciting, but picking the right screen protector may not be as easy of a task — especially with the plethora of options out there. Tempered glass, matte, nano liquid glass, or privacy protectors — for every phone model, there's a bazillion more screen guards. This is why we've taken the liberty to test out the five highest rated iPhone screen protectors on Amazon — and spoiler alert, the differentiating factor for you may not be the actual screen protector, but the accessories supplied with it.
5. Ailun Glass Screen Protector
With close to 70,000 reviews and an overwhelmingly positive rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, the Ailun glass screen protector consistently appears in the top search results on Amazon for $6.98. Despite technically being in the "worst" position on this list, there is nothing inherently wrong with this screen protector — it's just how good the list is going to get from here on out. Ailun ships a ton of accessories that make applying this screen protector a breeze. You get three tempered glass protectors, an abundance of wet wipes, an alignment tray, and even three camera lens protectors.
Using the dust removal stickers was probably the most fun I've had in a long time, too. Ailun supplies guide stickers that help you apply the screen protector without messing the adhesive side up with your fingers — though I was able to attain a perfect installation without them thanks to the included installation frame. Regarding the fit, the screen protector is a tad bit smaller on all four corners, and doesn't sit flush with the slightly curved edges of my iPhone 15 Pro Max. With a case on, this actually serves a benefit of not peeling the protector away, but you do lose the seamlessness when gliding through menus and pages.
Clarity-wise, the screen protector is as good as it gets, and has no black borders, which is actually something I prefer. There are no cutouts, and the cluster of front-facing sensors required for Face ID scans work just as normal. This listing also includes three camera lens protectors, although these are notoriously known for negatively affecting the image quality.
4. Ailun Privacy Glass Screen Protector
Next up, we have another one of Ailun's products — for the same price of $6.98, you get a set of three privacy tempered glass screen protectors. As its name suggests, it prevents prying eyes from peeking onto your phone. A privacy screen protector works by using a special filter that only allows light to pass through when you look straight at the screen. An obvious downside of this technology is very limited viewing angles, and a noticeable hit in overall screen brightness and clarity.
The packaging, this time, skips not just the camera lens protectors, but also the installation frame — leaving you reliant on the guide stickers and perhaps prayers. Both Ailun screen protectors come with a 100% money-back guarantee if you receive a product that's damaged, or one that leaves air bubbles post-application. To avoid sounding like a broken record, all the screen protectors on this list are scratch resistant — and yes, I tested this with a heavy heart using everyday items like car keys and a pair of scissors. Comparing plastic and glass screen protectors, this is an added advantage to avoid scuffs and scratches.
3. NEW'C Tempered Glass Screen Protector
At just $5.98, the NEW'C tempered glass screen protector is not just the cheapest, but also the most reviewed item on this list, with over 170,000 customer ratings. With the purchase, you get three clear screen protectors, with wet and dry wipes, and dust and guide stickers. Despite the lack of an installation kit, I was able to align this screen guard pretty well, and immediately noticed a much better fit near the edges compared to both of Ailun's screen protectors.
Clearly, the flagship feature of the NEW'C screen protector is its price. While shopping for some of the best screen protectors for your iPhone, it's easy to spend north of $15 for a single piece — so if you can get three times the quantity for a third of the price, going with NEW'C is a no-brainer. Quality-wise, the screen protector is indistinguishable from the other tempered glasses on this list, and clarity is something you wouldn't have any issues with. To someone who dreads the idea of messing up a screen guard installation, this pick luckily doesn't burn a hole in your pocket if things go south.
2. JETech Screen Protector
JETech's screen protector comes in some of the finest packaging, and includes all the essentials, plus a squeegee. The provided installation kit is of high quality, and snaps onto the phone's frame with a satisfying click. This screen protector isn't the best, but beats the previous three when it comes to the overall fit and finish.
The product gets an extra few brownie points for the aforementioned squeegee that comes in the package, which assists considerably by helping you push the air bubbles out evenly. This was a notable frustration I had when applying the other screen guards and trying to push the tiny bubbles out using nothing but the provided cleaning cloth.
Each screen protector comes with a cleaning cloth, dust stickers, and instructions on how best to apply it. There is even a QR code that sends you to a video tutorial. At just $6.29 for a three-pack, I wholeheartedly recommend the JETech tempered glass screen protector to anyone who's looking for the easiest possible application process on a budget.
1. ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
With 90,000 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars out of 5, the ESR screen protector takes our number one spot as the best affordable screen guard you can buy for your iPhone on Amazon. It comes with the goodies you'd expect — cleaning wipes, dust stickers, and an easy installation frame. A good reason why I ended up liking the ESR screen protector the most is the fact that it offers the best fit, going over to the very edges of the iPhone's display, where it also contours with a 2.5D curvature that just makes swiping from the edges of the screen incredibly seamless.
The screen protector is compliant with the MIL-STD-810H certification, and comes with a black border all the way around. While being advertised as "Military Grade" doesn't make your iPhone immune to drops, it should give you a piece of mind against daily wear and tear, scuffs and scratches. The ESR three-pack screen protector retails at $7.19 for the iPhone 15 series, with options available for older models as well.