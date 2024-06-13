Amazon's Most Popular iPhone Screen Protectors Ranked Worst To Best

With close to 70,000 reviews and an overwhelmingly positive rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, the Ailun glass screen protector consistently appears in the top search results on Amazon for $6.98. Despite technically being in the "worst" position on this list, there is nothing inherently wrong with this screen protector — it's just how good the list is going to get from here on out. Ailun ships a ton of accessories that make applying this screen protector a breeze. You get three tempered glass protectors, an abundance of wet wipes, an alignment tray, and even three camera lens protectors.

Adnan Ahmed/SlashGear

Using the dust removal stickers was probably the most fun I've had in a long time, too. Ailun supplies guide stickers that help you apply the screen protector without messing the adhesive side up with your fingers — though I was able to attain a perfect installation without them thanks to the included installation frame. Regarding the fit, the screen protector is a tad bit smaller on all four corners, and doesn't sit flush with the slightly curved edges of my iPhone 15 Pro Max. With a case on, this actually serves a benefit of not peeling the protector away, but you do lose the seamlessness when gliding through menus and pages.

Adnan Ahmed/SlashGear

Clarity-wise, the screen protector is as good as it gets, and has no black borders, which is actually something I prefer. There are no cutouts, and the cluster of front-facing sensors required for Face ID scans work just as normal. This listing also includes three camera lens protectors, although these are notoriously known for negatively affecting the image quality.