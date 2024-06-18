Bike Gears Explained: How Do Bicycle Transmissions Actually Work?

When you were first learning how to ride a bike as a kid, the bike you were learning on probably didn't have any special bells or whistles on it, aside from perhaps a literal bell on the handlebars. Learning to ride a bike is hard enough without complicating the matter. However, even after you mastered riding an ordinary bike, you may have been surprised to learn of the existence of gear-shifting, hill-conquering mountain bikes. Everyone knew at least one kid who had one, and even if you didn't know exactly what a "ten-speed" was, you were impressed by it.

Whether you're just looking to show off your biking prowess to your friends or are planning on becoming a professional long rider, a transmission-equipped bicycle is vital for increasing your control and speed on the road. In broad terms, a bicycle with a transmission works similarly to transmissions on automotive vehicles, but since it's powered by your own legs and feet, it works a little bit differently than the gear shifter on your dad's manual car. It's a deceptively complex system of gears and chains designed to make your bike as responsive as possible to your needs and the condition of the road.