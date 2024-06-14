Who Makes Harbor Freight's Table Saws & How Much Do They Cost?

Everyone knows Harbor Freight as the go-to retailer for cheap yet quality home improvement tools. They've got you covered with plenty of name brand tools whether you are making your yard look its best for the warmer weather, doing some interior remodeling, or anything in between. There are many tool brands you might not realize are owned by Harbor Freight, and you have two of them to thank for providing the table saws the retailer keeps on its shelves.

We've already covered who makes Harbor Freight's wet tile saws and a few of its other tools, but who makes the store's table saws? Well, the first comes from Warrior, one of those secret Harbor Freight brands. The Warrior 15 Amp 10-inch Table Saw is a worthy addition to any woodworker's arsenal, and it is one of the best Warrior power tools worth picking up at Harbor Freight.

If you're looking for something with a little better quality, the other available table saw is made by Hercules. Not only is this another in-house brand at Harbor Freight, but Hercules features some of the retailer's highest-quality products. There's a simple way to tell which Harbor Freight brands are the highest quality, and it's by looking at the price. Generally, the more expensive tools will be made of better quality and the exact opposite goes for the less expensive ones. The Hercules table saw is the more expensive of the two options, so let's get into the details and examine the differences between the two.