Who Makes Harbor Freight's Table Saws & How Much Do They Cost?
Everyone knows Harbor Freight as the go-to retailer for cheap yet quality home improvement tools. They've got you covered with plenty of name brand tools whether you are making your yard look its best for the warmer weather, doing some interior remodeling, or anything in between. There are many tool brands you might not realize are owned by Harbor Freight, and you have two of them to thank for providing the table saws the retailer keeps on its shelves.
We've already covered who makes Harbor Freight's wet tile saws and a few of its other tools, but who makes the store's table saws? Well, the first comes from Warrior, one of those secret Harbor Freight brands. The Warrior 15 Amp 10-inch Table Saw is a worthy addition to any woodworker's arsenal, and it is one of the best Warrior power tools worth picking up at Harbor Freight.
If you're looking for something with a little better quality, the other available table saw is made by Hercules. Not only is this another in-house brand at Harbor Freight, but Hercules features some of the retailer's highest-quality products. There's a simple way to tell which Harbor Freight brands are the highest quality, and it's by looking at the price. Generally, the more expensive tools will be made of better quality and the exact opposite goes for the less expensive ones. The Hercules table saw is the more expensive of the two options, so let's get into the details and examine the differences between the two.
Harbor Freight's Warrior 15 Amp 10-inch Table Saw
First up is the more affordable table saw available at Harbor Freight: the Warrior 15 Amp 10-inch Table Saw. As the name suggests, it has a 15-amp motor that produces 4,250 rpm, which is more than enough to cut through wood and various other tough materials. And as you're working with it, you can use the table saw to cut to a maximum depth of 3 3/16 inches. The Warrior tool has a sliding miter gauge for precision and its steel table top adds an extra level of stability for just about any material. Other features include a built-in dust collector, storage spaces, and impact-resistant housing.
Although knowing the features of Harbor Freight's table saws is important, the cost is what's really going to sway people toward buying them. And as is the nature of Harbor Freight, their prices are relatively affordable, but the Warrior Table Saw will still run you a pretty penny, costing $149.99. Of course, that's without any of the store's frequent sales or membership deals. According to Harbor Freight, compared to a similar product from Craftsman, you'll save $69 with the Warrior Table Saw, and based on customer reviews, it certainly seems worth the price. The tool has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, with over 1000 total reviews and 600 of those are 5-star ratings.
What about the Hercules Table Saw?
As we mentioned earlier, you should expect a higher price for Harbor Freight's Hercules table saw, but you'll also be getting a higher-quality tool with plenty more features. The Hercules 15 Amp 10-inch Compact Table Saw may not be as tiny as Harbor Freight's comically small table saw, but you can easily carry it to a jobsite or across your yard. It features a rack and pinion fence for extra precision and smooth adjustments, and the extra-wide table offers plenty of room for whatever you find yourself cutting to the tool's maximum cut depth of 2 ¼ inches. Hercules adds safety to the table saw with a reinforced, transparent blade guard; anti-kickback pawls; and a metal roll cage to keep the tool intact. It also has built-in storage for the fully adjustable attachments and a vacuum hookup for easy cleaning.
The price of the Hercules Table Saw is $379.99, so it may not be affordable for everyone. However, if you can spare a few hundred bucks on a new saw, Harbor Freight customers can assure you that it will be money well spent. The Hercules tool has over 600 total reviews, 500 of which are 5 out of 5 stars. Trusted Harbor Freight customers have given the table saw an average rating of 4.7 stars.