6 Vacation-Ready Travel Vans & Campers You Can Buy Or Rent In 2024
With the weather getting warmer, you may be itching to get out of the office — and the house — for a much-needed vacation. However, with exorbitant airfare costs, you might be looking at more affordable options, such as going camping (or glamping) or a tried-and-true, good old-fashioned road trip. If this is the case, you're going to want the right vehicle to travel and stay in to get the most out of the experience and remain comfortable throughout.
Ideally, this vehicle or trailer will also be affordable, so you can better spend your money on other fun things during your vacation. One way to save money on a travel van or camper is by looking for an affordable campervan conversion that will outfit a van with customizable amenities for sleeping, eating, and more. A custom build takes time, however, and it may not be ready before your time off from work. Even so, there are still options for the travel vans and campers that are vacation-ready and currently available — here are six of them.
The Winnebago Travato parks and drives easy
Winnebago is synonymous with motorhomes and RVs, but the American manufacturer also makes the Travato, one of the best-selling campervans in North America. With four different floor plans, the Travato's interior is 21 feet long and can comfortably sleep two. Depending on which model you opt for, you can sleep in twin beds, flex beds, or Murphy beds. The brand's WinnSleep system uses a dual-layer, high-density hygienic foam mattress and suspension system so that you can be just as comfortable sleeping on the road as you are in your own home bedroom. If you're not a light packer, there is storage space under the bed, as well as roof and bike storage, and RAM Tough-Track mounts are included to keep smartphones and devices conveniently nearby.
The Travato is capable of providing 12,000 usable watt-hours of power if you feel like taking the travel van off the grid. This electricity can be used for the vehicle's Eco-Hot water system, which can quickly heat water for cooking and cleaning, as well as cut down on wastewater. If you're camping out in colder weather, embedded roof and sidewall insulation and dual-pane, acrylic-insulated windows will help efficiently retain the temperature inside.
A swing-arm mounted table that swivels 360 degrees allows flexibility in the interior, which can also include a refrigerator, wet bath, and wardrobe closet. The travel van is also practical to drive on the road and park as you would with any normal-sized van, and its front seats can turn and be used as part of the living space. The base price for the Winnebago Travato is $185,749, though the cost will go up if you include rooftop solar panels and other additional options.
The Airstream Bambi is a compact version of the iconic Flying Cloud
Airstream is famous for its iconic-looking trailers — if you were trying to recreate an old-fashioned road trip that looked straight out of the 1960s, the Flying Cloud — one of the best retro-campers you can buy — would help you achieve that vintage look. But, if you're looking for a much more compact trailer that would be a lot easier to pull behind you on your next vacation, the Airstream Bambi may be closer to what you're looking for.
The single-axle travel trailer has four different floor plans between 16 and 22 feet in size, and — despite its compact footprint — can sleep up to four passengers. You can sleep comfortably, no matter what the temperature is outside — the camper has full air conditioning and heating. It's also got room for a galley kitchen, bathroom facilities, and a dinette and lounging space. Other features include stainless-steel kitchenware, stain-resistant seat cushions, roll-top lockers, a retractable awning, a 12V/110V LED high-definition TV and DVD player, Bluetooth stereo sound, a solar pre-wire kit, and a rearview monitoring system.
Like other Airstream vehicles, it's built with lightweight aluminum and a curved, vintage design. Since it's so compact, it's easy to maneuver and tow, and you won't have much trouble parking it or fitting it into a small campsite, making it great for a vacation spot as well as getting to and from that spot. The base package for the smallest Airstream Bambi starts at $60,400.
Consider the Grounded G2 if you want to go fully electric
If you're looking for a fully electric campervan for a more sustainable vacation, one manufacturer you can look at is Grounded. The Grounded G1 is one of the best electric campervans made, but it's not currently available — however, the Grounded G2 is travel ready and offers many of the same great features. The fully electric, solar-equipped Grounded G2 uses the BrightDrop Zero platform and is powered by a 173 kWh battery that allows for an impressive 250-mile range. An additional 10 kWh battery powers its spacious living area and the numerous amenities within it, including a kitchen with a fridge, freezer, and induction stove.
One thing you'll notice from the outside of the G2 is its high ceiling, which is 78.5 inches at its tallest point. Inside, it's 158 inches long and 75.2 inches at its widest, and has enough room for a queen-sized bed, bench seating with a flip-up table, and underseat and overhead storage. It also includes an outdoor shower and/or indoor wet room with a dry-flush toilet.
The travel van is loaded with many of the high-tech features you can expect from a luxury EV, and its companion Grounded+ app allows you to control the vehicle's lighting, temperature, appliances, and entertainment, as well as track location and driving data, battery status, and water and fuel levels. The interior is highly customizable, and Grounded says that it can still be built and delivered quickly if you leave a small deposit now. The base price starts at $195,000.
The Shasta Compact will keep you warm in the winter
The 2024 Shasta Compact has four different floor plans, but they're all relatively small if you're looking for a camper that's practical to travel with as well as affordable. The Shasta Compact models, which range between 16' 9" and 23' 1" long, are all easy to tow and have a hitch weight between 300 and 400 pounds. Its aluminum construction and fiberglass insulation won't weigh you down much, either.
It includes a jackknife sofa and blackout shades for the sleeping area, as well as a skylight and a powered roof vent. For bathroom facilities, it can include a marine foot flush toilet, shower, towel hooks, and a mirrored medicine cabinet, while its kitchen can include a two or three-burner stove with glass cover and a range hood with exhaust fan. The Shasta Compact also includes USB ports for charging your devices and a cable TV hook-up for more old-school entertainment in the living and sleeping areas.
The auto-ignition furnace comes in 18,000 or 25,000 BTU models, while the larger trims include fireplaces. A water heater bypass and water system winterization kit also comes standard. The roof is fully walkable and has a power awning attached with LED lights, while rack and pinion and carpetless slideouts are available for certain models. Depending on which Shasta Compact you go with, its MSRP is around $16,000.
The VanCraft Sprinter can go off the road and off the grid
The VanCraft Sprinter is an affordable campervan that won't break the bank if you're keeping costs in mind regarding your next vacation. Starting at $122,000, VanCraft offers three different-sized models of its travel van: the Rover, Rover XL, and Alltrek. The Rover is 19 feet long and has space for up to four people to sleep, while the larger models are three feet longer and can sleep up to six people.
VanCraft excels at building interiors that are easy on the eyes and will feel like you're staying inside a (small) fully furnished home. The cockpit includes black leather seats and a curtain will keep it separate from the living area, which includes maple walls, vinyl flooring, and a 6-inch memory foam mattress. A 45-quart refrigerator, induction cook top, and electric pressure regulator come with the kitchen, which is powered by the travel van's 200 Ah battery. A 320-watt solar panel and 3000-watt inverter provides juice to the battery, and passengers can use up to three 110V outlets and six USB outlets for various devices and appliances. The van's dash also includes Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch touchscreen.
Along with its solar power, the VanCraft Sprinter is great for off-the-grid travel thanks to its 40-gallon fresh water system, which is user-friendly and supplies an outdoor hot shower. If you plan on taking the van to colder climates, the water system can also be winterized, and you can opt for an all-season insulation package to keep warm more efficiently with less energy. Another available package is the VanCraft Sprinter's off-road option, which includes 32-inch all-terrain tires, a matte hood wrap, and a two-tone light pod kit, which will allow you to truly head off the grid.
The Thor Tranquillity is for those who like to travel in style
If you want to travel in style and are looking for a luxury campervan that will blow you away, one option is the Thor Tranquility. Built on a Mercedes-Benz chassis, it's a fairly compact travel van that still offers plenty of high-quality features. You can opt for a metallic gray or radiant silver interior, or mix and match the two options with the cabinetry.
Depending on which of the five models you go with, it's 19' 8" to 24' 4" long. At 10.5' tall, it offers plenty of headroom in the interior. The two captain chairs at the front can turn 180 degrees and be used for the living area, which includes a dual-burner gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, sink, dining table, and a high-definition 24-inch smart TV mounted on a flexible swing arm. A second overhead TV in the front and a Wi-Fi extended and 4G hotspot can also enhance your entertainment options. A sleeper sofa can fold out for more space, while the bathroom and shower are fully enclosed for privacy.
All-terrain tires and a 200-watt solar charging system with a solar charge controller will allow you to take the van wherever you want to go, while features like traffic sign assist, active lane-keeping assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, and cruise control make it easier to drive. A keyless entry system can also be included for added convenience. The MSRP of the Thor Tranquility starts at $180,460. It's available in four colors: Tenorite Gray, Blue Gray, Silver Gray, and Arctic White.