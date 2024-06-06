6 Vacation-Ready Travel Vans & Campers You Can Buy Or Rent In 2024

Winnebago is synonymous with motorhomes and RVs, but the American manufacturer also makes the Travato, one of the best-selling campervans in North America. With four different floor plans, the Travato's interior is 21 feet long and can comfortably sleep two. Depending on which model you opt for, you can sleep in twin beds, flex beds, or Murphy beds. The brand's WinnSleep system uses a dual-layer, high-density hygienic foam mattress and suspension system so that you can be just as comfortable sleeping on the road as you are in your own home bedroom. If you're not a light packer, there is storage space under the bed, as well as roof and bike storage, and RAM Tough-Track mounts are included to keep smartphones and devices conveniently nearby.

The Travato is capable of providing 12,000 usable watt-hours of power if you feel like taking the travel van off the grid. This electricity can be used for the vehicle's Eco-Hot water system, which can quickly heat water for cooking and cleaning, as well as cut down on wastewater. If you're camping out in colder weather, embedded roof and sidewall insulation and dual-pane, acrylic-insulated windows will help efficiently retain the temperature inside.

A swing-arm mounted table that swivels 360 degrees allows flexibility in the interior, which can also include a refrigerator, wet bath, and wardrobe closet. The travel van is also practical to drive on the road and park as you would with any normal-sized van, and its front seats can turn and be used as part of the living space. The base price for the Winnebago Travato is $185,749, though the cost will go up if you include rooftop solar panels and other additional options.