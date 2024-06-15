5 Samsung Galaxy Tricks To Make You A Multitasking Machine

Split-screen makes it easy to use two apps simultaneously on Samsung Galaxy devices, but it can be incredibly cumbersome to do so, since by default split screen on Samsung devices must be activated from the app switcher or edge panel. But with a hidden setting, you can enable a simple gesture to activate the feature. All you need to do is swipe up from the bottom of the screen with three fingers to put the currently open app into a split screen with any other app.

The option to enable three-finger swiping is hidden away in Settings, so to enable it:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Advanced features. Tap Multi window. Enable the Swipe for split screen toggle.

From now on, when you swipe up with three fingers from the bottom of the screen, the app you're in will shrink to occupy the top half of the screen. The bottom of the screen will become an app picker from which you can select the second app you'd like to add to split screen view. From there, you can adjust how much space each app takes up by sliding the three dots at the center of the grey bar in the middle. Tapping the dots will bring up a small context menu that lets you swap the position of the two apps.

At the top of each app, a handle will appear that lets you drag it out into windowed mode. Tapping the handle will bring up a context menu to pick a different app to take the current one's place on screen, along with buttons to expand it to full screen or close it entirely.