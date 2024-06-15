4 Of The Coolest Cars Equipped With Toyota's 1JZ Engine

The Verossa might lack the go-fast styling of the Supra and Soarer, but the four-door sedan got a more potent 1JZ engine than either of those models. The Verossa was introduced in 2001 as a replacement for the Chaser and Cresta, which were sold as the Cressida in the United States. The Verossa only stayed in production through 2004, and Throughout its brief run it was equipped with one of three inline six engines: a 160-horsepower 1G-FE, a 200-horse 1JZ-FSE, or a robust 1JZ-GTE that put out 280 horsepower.

The engine was a carryover from the preceding models, and the VR25 submodel designation indicated the presence of the high-powered 1JZ, which used a 9.0:1 compression ratio and variable valve timing to make the extra horsepower. The name was a clumsy portmanteau of the Italian words for true (vero) and red (rosso), although it was available in other colors, like the dark purple shown above that was listed as "black cherry mica."

According to Motor Trend, the Verossa was pricey at around $50,000 in 2002 (which equals roughly $88,500 today). It never sold well in its home market, but if you can find one and wait a few years for the 25-year import clock to run out, you can wring 300-plus horsepower from its high-compression 1JZ-GTE with a few small upgrades.

[Featured image by Kuha455405 via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]