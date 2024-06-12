The World War I 'Mephisto' Tank: Where It Is Now

The Mephisto tank first arose as a sort of evolution of armored cars that were already starting to find a role in combat, like the British Royal Naval Air Service's Rolls Royce Ghosts of 1914. Such vehicles, of course, would have been rendered useless against the wide, defended, blockaded trenches that the opposing sides would go on to employ in World War I. What was needed was something bigger and more powerful, and that was exactly what Britain's Admiralty Landships Committee was created to devise.

This committee came up with the design for the first ever tank, Little Willie, in September 1915, though it wouldn't see combat and was more of an exercise in putting armor, treads, gun, and engine together as a weapon. However, it laid the foundation for the the first tank to ever see live combat, the Mark I, which arrived on the battlefield in September 1916.Since each side in warfare is keen to adopt any innovative new weapon the other creates for themselves, Germany created the formidable A7V Sturmpanzerwagen tank in response.

Though this tank arrived late in World War I and in very small quantities (a meager 20 of them were manufactured), there's no doubt that it made quite the impact. This tank has an extraordinary tale to tell and went on quite the odyssey after the war. Today, just one A7V named "Mephisto" still exists. This is the story of Mephisto, where it is now, and why the A7V model itself is important.