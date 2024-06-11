What To Do If Your iPhone Is Working But The Screen Is Black

The "black screen of death" is one of the most common yet weird issues faced by iPhone users. Common, because a lot of people come across this problem, and weird, because you can't tell exactly what's wrong with your iPhone. The display is black, but you can tell that your phone is on from the haptic feedback and sound. Among the causes of the issue are software glitches that could cause the screen to lag or hardware problems such as physical damage to the screen. Since it's difficult to determine the root cause, trying a couple of fixes can eventually fix the troublesome screen.

Before we begin with the troubleshooting steps, we recommend you check your iPhone's brightness. In some cases, an extremely low brightness setting can be mistaken for a malfunctioning screen. Upon investigation, one might realize that the brightness slider is at the minimum. Hence, if you're experiencing the issue, particularly when outdoors, directly under the sun, consider walking into a shady area (to improve visibility) and increase your iPhone's brightness.

If that's not the case, and you're sure the display is not working, consider moving ahead with the steps mentioned below. We'll start with a force restart, followed by charging the iPhone for a few hours, and manually restoring the iOS version.