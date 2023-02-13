What To Do If Your iPhone Won't Turn On

Apple's iPhones are among the best smartphones on the market, but they aren't immune from problems. While the company focuses on promoting the strengths of the iPhone, the number of errors or bugs affecting regular users has been rising. Besides slowing down, network drop-outs, and malfunctioning cameras, some users also face trouble switching on their iPhones. As the number of people who purchase an iPhone increases, so does the number of people who come across this issue.

Troubleshooting an iPhone that won't turn on can be daunting, especially when the problem's root cause is unclear. An iPhone might not turn on for a couple of reasons, including but not limited to a software bug, a completely discharged battery, or a severe hardware impact that might damage the phone's internal components. For instance, dropping your iPhone down the stairs could damage the screen or the internal components. Although the latest iPhones are IP68 certified, constant exposure to moisture can damage the water-resistance seal and, in turn, harm the electrical parts, which are difficult to repair.

So does that mean you can't do anything to fix your iPhone? Well, you can try a few things; if one works, you won't have to submit it for service. Keep your iPhone handy and follow these possible solutions to see if they are successful for you.